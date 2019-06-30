Chelsea Green Returns to the Ring at NXT Live Event

– Chelsea Green made her first in-ring appearance since breaking her wrist in March at Saturday night’s NXT live event. As noted in the full results, Green teamed with Deonna Purrazzo for a losing effort against Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane.

You can see posts below from green before from after the match:

I love Kacy, but a girls gotta win her comeback match. Feel me? https://t.co/zsSX3z5sf6 — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019

😂🤣😅 thinking “what should I get at wawa on the way home?” https://t.co/aCLFlHTJte — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019