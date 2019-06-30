wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Returns to the Ring at NXT Live Event
– Chelsea Green made her first in-ring appearance since breaking her wrist in March at Saturday night’s NXT live event. As noted in the full results, Green teamed with Deonna Purrazzo for a losing effort against Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane.
You can see posts below from green before from after the match:
I’m bacccck 😏 @WWENXT #HotMess pic.twitter.com/nMNfI0hCCp
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019
I’m baaaaack b*tches https://t.co/o3hEwj5KLS
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019
I love Kacy, but a girls gotta win her comeback match. Feel me? https://t.co/zsSX3z5sf6
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019
😂🤣😅 thinking “what should I get at wawa on the way home?” https://t.co/aCLFlHTJte
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019
loooooookie here. I’m back and I’m about to light this division on 🔥. https://t.co/Pu9TlsVwZ7
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) June 30, 2019
