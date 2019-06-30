wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Returns to the Ring at NXT Live Event

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chelsea Green

– Chelsea Green made her first in-ring appearance since breaking her wrist in March at Saturday night’s NXT live event. As noted in the full results, Green teamed with Deonna Purrazzo for a losing effort against Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane.

You can see posts below from green before from after the match:

