Chelsea Green Reveals Another Arm Injury Scare, Doing Rehab at the WWE Performance Center

– During her latest Green With Envy podcast, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed she recently had an injury scare while training with Santana Garrett and taking a trip to the ER. Additionally, she said that WWE allowed her to use the Performance Center to help her arm get rehabbed with their physical therapist. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on her injury scare: “It’s actually kind of not been a great week for me. I’m not gonna have a pity party. But let me tell you the story. So on Saturday, I decided to get in the ring for the first time since being cleared. Yay, me. I called up my girlfriend Santana. I called her up. So we could have a little gossip session and roll around in the ring. I usually only reserve the ring for about two hours at a time. I mean, that’s all we really need. So on Saturday, Santana and I chatted for probably like 90% of that time while we were there and when I realized what time it was, I decided, ‘Okay, we should probably get in the ring and do a couple of rolls, do some somersaults, some shoulder rolls, stuff like that, before we leave. Because by the time that we spoke and caught up on everything, we only had like 20 minutes left before we got out of the ring for the next people who had rented it. So I got in and did a couple of very normal rolls.

“These roles are what wrestlers learn on day one of training and I’m not being dramatic, I promise you. Well, I went to go do one of these rolls, which again, very standard procedure for professional wrestling. I heard a nasty pop sound and guess where it came from? Surprise, surprise, my arm. My left arm. Right around the very area that broke. It was such a gross feeling, you guys. Oh, the pop was gross. It felt gross and I just kind of crumbled. I didn’t cry because I’m not a little bitch. No, I’m kidding. But really, I don’t cry. But it hurt so much. I would say it almost hurt just as much as breaking it. I really thought in that moment, like, ‘Oh, it’s definitely broken and if it’s not fully broken, it’s definitely fractured’ Anyway, I went home and I took some Advil. I iced it just to see if the pain would die down and I could figure out what it was. I was very wrong, guys. I woke up the next morning and I had to go straight to the ER. I called my surgeon and he was like, ‘Yeah, you need to go in.’ The pain was so bad. My arm was very swollen and honestly, I was kind of freaking out. I won’t lie.”

Chelsea Green on the nature of her arm injury and doing rehab at the WWE Performance Center: “Anyway, I won’t freak you guys out any longer and be dramatic. No, it’s not broken and for all those motherf***ers out there that say I’m injury-prone, I’m not okay. They took x-rays at the ER, it’s definitely not fractured, which I’m so thankful for. They think that I have a lot of scar tissue build-up and maybe that is bugging my tendon or that I just irritated my tendon. Anyways, I reached out to WWE and they were kind enough to let me come into the Performance Center and use their physical therapist and rehab my arm. So thank god, I’m very thankful for that because the injury happened in a WWE ring. So even though I was released, they still take care of that injury. Thank God. So I’ll be at the PC for the next couple of weeks, which is kind of funny, and kind of awkward. I don’t know, I got a little bit of anxiety driving up to the Performance Center. But it’s worth it to get this s*** taken care of. I mean, I have so many friends still at the PC and so many of the staff that works at the Performance Center are still my friends so yeah, it’s awkward, but I need to get this s*** taken care of. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I don’t know what to do. Anyway, it’s sore, but I’m on the mend. I can keep healing. I can get ready for my debut back into professional wrestling on July 14. Everybody’s anxiously awaiting.”