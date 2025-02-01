– Speaking to The One Mona ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke about the surprise entrants she wants to see in the women’s Rumble match later today. Green named Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella as her picks.

Chelsea Green stated (via Fightful), “I need like an Alexa Bliss. Nikki Bella, I keep hearing Nikki Bella, and oh my goodness. Seriously, if you can look, you can look, but you can’t touch.” She continued, “If that plays and I’m in the ring, I don’t know what’s going to happen. The camera better not zoom in on me because I’ll be like, ah!”

Chelsea Green is scheduled to compete in the women’s Rumble match later today. The event is scheduled for later today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.