– During a recent interview with Conman, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green revealed a nice message John Cena gave her while at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on John Cena: “When I first started wrestling, I really only cared about the women, and to be honest, I’m still kind of in that mentality. I’m here for the women. I’m a girl’s girl. I want to push the women. I want the women to push me. I want them to succeed. I want them to break all the ceilings. But at the end of the day, there’s a few men who have been pivotal in moments of my career, and John Cena is definitely one of them. He gave me a really kind message at the Netflix premiere, just about this moment, being the United States Champion, and deserving it.”

On if she’d give any advice to John Cena: “If Chelsea had to give John Cena advice? I mean, for me, I’m always like, ‘Que sera, sera. What will be, will be,’ and it is what it is. So just enjoy the moment. But do I even have to tell John Cena that?”

On Cena’s calmness when he steps into the ring: “I actually just said this to my husband because we’re good friends with John and his wife, Shay, and I’ve just noticed when he gets in the ring now, there’s this calmness and just this — enjoying everything he’s doing. Everything he’s saying, is so real and honest and raw. I feel like he’s literally going into the ring and saying, ‘What will be, will be, if you’re gonna make fun of me, I’m gonna let it happen. If the crowd is chanting something, I’m gonna react to them.’ I just hope he continues to do that because it’s been really, really interesting to watch.”