Chelsea Green Reveals She Pitched a Sexy Nun to Seth Rollins’ Messiah Character to Vince McMahon

– Cultaholic.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green appeared on Cultaholic’s Straight to Hell and discussed some of her gimmick ideas to WWE and Vince McMahon. As noted, Green previously discussed ideas to that would have her join Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. Below are some highlights of Green talking about a sexy nun character idea she pitched for The Messiah Seth Rollins and more:

Chelsea Green on her sexy nun idea: “Oh my gosh, I had so many. I had a Daisy Duke character, I had a sexy nun character for The Messiah [Seth Rollins]. Like what would be The Messiah’s follower or worshipper. I pitched to be Dominik’s girlfriend. I pitched so many. One of my favorites that I pitched was being a TRIIconic. So like trying to get in and be with them and do a fake Aussie accent and try and split them up, but have them realize that I’m really the crazy one.”

On pitches to group up with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and also John Morrison & The Miz: “When it’s a girl, I do try to ask because I feel like it’s a respect thing. However, I’m too afraid to ask Seth Rollins and I don’t know Dominik so I just pitched that. And honestly, by the sixth pitch, I didn’t care. I was literally pitching whatever. I think at one point I pitched to be with [Dolph] Ziggler and [Robert] Roode. I asked them. I pitched to be with [John] Morrison and Miz. I didn’t ask them but they’re Matt’s friends. It was kind of just like, ‘You know what? I have an idea, I’m typing it, I’m sending it and that’s that.”