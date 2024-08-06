– During a recent interview with the Bob Culture Podcast, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about what was going through her head during her big match-ending bump off of the ladder at WWE Money in the Bnak last month. According to Green, she now has “trauma” from the incident.

Chelsea Green recalled on what was going through her head during the bump (via Fightful), “What was going through my head was, ‘Regret, regret, regret. I should have never climbed this ladder. I knew this was going to happen.’ It was never going to end well, and I did not conquer my fear of heights, I have trauma now from it. So let’s just wait and see what happens next Money in the Bank. I don’t know.”

The Money in the Bank match saw Tiffany Stratton win to obtain the briefcase. She now has one year to cash in the briefcase for a guaranteed title shot at the time of her choosing.