wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Reveals Who She Wants for a Divas Open Challenge, Doesn’t View ‘Diva’ as a Negative
– During a recent interview, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke about wanting a Divas Open Challenge in WWE. Speaking to Cultaholic’s Tom Campbell, Green revealed who she would want for her Divas Open Challenge. Below are some highlights:
Chelsea Green on who she would want for her Divas Open Challenge: “Kelly Kelly, Nikki Bella, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, Layla. I love Layla, I would love if Layla would come. Honestly, I could go on forever – Alicia Fox. We’ve just got so many amazing women who can still go and they’re still young. These women got into wrestling really, really young so I think it would be a cool moment for the audience to witness that. I think it’s a far-fetched idea but it’s not impossible.”
On not viewing a negative connotation to the term “Divas”: “For me, when I think about diva there’s no negative connotation to it because I loved them. I think they are strong women with sex appeal and, if I’m being honest, that’s what I aspire to be. So I am totally okay being called a diva, however I do understand why we’ve transitioned. The men aren’t called something ridiculous, they don’t have a name for them, they’re just the men. If we want to be equal counterparts, we’ve got to be the women. That’s what we’re doing but I don’t mind if you call me a diva.”
Chelsea Green successfully defended her Women’s United States Title against Michin in a rematch last week on Friday Night SmackDown.
