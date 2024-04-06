Chelsea Green Reveals Who She’d Want To Form A Faction With

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Chelsea Green spoke about which wrestlers she’d want to join her in an all-female faction if she had the choice.

When asked about Maxxine Dupri, she said: “Here’s the thing. She will never be me, but she’s so close, and that’s why I love her, and she’s just gonna thrive just like I’ve done. She is going to be the next Social Media Star of the Year…after I win this year. I saw a little girl in NXT that was a beauty queen, a pageant queen. She is looking promising. If there was a little female faction I could have, it would be Ms. Dupri, Ms. Grace, and Chelsea Green.“