Chelsea Green & Robbie E Attend WWE Tryouts

According to prowrestlingsheet.com, former Impact Wrestling/TNA champions Chelsea Green & Robbie E are among the wrestlers attending a tryout this week at the WWE Performance Center. Green was on the 2015 season of Tough Enough, played Daniel Bryan’s therapist on WWE TV, is a former knockouts champion and filmed five episodes of Lucha Underground, season four. Robbie E is a former TNA TV, X-Division, and tag team champion.