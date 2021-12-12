wrestling / News

Miranda Alize & The Allure Defeat Chelsea Green & The Hex at ROH Final Battle

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Chelsea Green Smackdown

The second match at tonight’s ROH Final Battle saw Miranda Alize and The Allure (Mandy Leon and Angelina Love) defeat Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle). Leon hit a pumphandle slam on Belle for the pin.

