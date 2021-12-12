wrestling / News
Miranda Alize & The Allure Defeat Chelsea Green & The Hex at ROH Final Battle
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
The second match at tonight’s ROH Final Battle saw Miranda Alize and The Allure (Mandy Leon and Angelina Love) defeat Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle). Leon hit a pumphandle slam on Belle for the pin.
Highlights are below.
THE LUCHA BADDIE #FINALBATTLE 🔥 @MirandaAlize_ pic.twitter.com/TemIIu1CGY
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
The Bombshell and The Bad A**
THE ALLÜRE 💋 @MandyLeonxo & @ActualALove #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/PVKOfCZD6K
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
THE HEX! 🔥🔥@Sienna @MartiBelle pic.twitter.com/JYdbAvNEv6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
Here comes HOT MESS @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/pGxrCRGGmF
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
