Chelsea Green Says She And Mickie James Taped A Match That Never Aired On TV

In an interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green revealed that she and Mickie James taped a match in WWE that never aired on television. Both women were released by WWE last week. Here are highlights:

On trying to get to the main roster: “Yeah, so I did what I always do and after I was called up, I didn’t hear anything. But, I showed up everyday. That was for RAW. Showed up every day for RAW and continued to do so for a few weeks and then I basically was told, ‘Give it a rest. They will call you. You will be on TV. We just have to find a place for you.’ So, I assumed then, of course, that the Charlotte storyline was not happening. That was okay, because I wasn’t emotionally invested in that yet. I was excited, but there’s been so many of those false starts. That was not my first time. Charlotte definitely wasn’t there. I can’t remember, I think that’s when she took her hiatus. So, that made sense that that wasn’t going to happen.”

On a pitch plan for a story with Mickie James: “I was on my way to Epcot one day and I got a call saying, ‘We’re going to go ahead with this storyline of you basically being the Mickie James to Mickie James, and Mickie will be the Trish.’ I was so in love with that. She’s always been such a great mentor to me and to the locker room. So, to then be under a legend was gonna be insane and this is, of course, where I shine. Being crazy and acting and these kinds of storylines. This was the perfect storyline to show the hot mess and to show WWE a new side of the hot mess. It doesn’t have to be cheesy and over the top. It can be creepy and it can be relatable and it can be your crazy ex-girlfriend or your crazy best friend. I think both Mickie and I were going a million miles a minute. We kept calling each other, spit balling ideas off each other. So, that next day was when we were going to film it. We did film a match. It was live to TV, so we tape it in the day and then they edit it and it goes straight onto TV that night. It did not air.”

On never hearing why the angle was cancelled: “That’s the problem is that in wrestling, you hear so many things and you don’t k now what’s true. So, I did hear that it didn’t get approved by Vince before we went out there. But, who knows? Maybe Vince hated it. Maybe it was never approved of to begin with. Who actually knows? Because I was never given the full ‘how was it going to turn out’ or ‘how was the next week even going to look like.’ I just went out there totally blind knowing that I needed to show the hot mess.”