Chelsea Green Talks Getting Her “Septum Put Back In Place”

Chelsea Green recently appeared on an episode of GAW TV and spoke about her recovery from surgery (via Fightful). She had previously tweeted a post-op image which you can see below and referenced her past experiences with nose breaks during the interview. You can read a few highlights about her recovery and watch the full episode further down.

On her approach after the surgery: “We’re going for casual vibes because we are post-surgery. I got my septum put back in place, so I’ve got a little black eye here.”

On her prior injuries and pre-op status: “I broke my nose so many times, and I broke it actually before wrestling. I probably broke it like four times in wrestling, but I had broken it really bad outside of wrestling first, and it was time. Like I have a month off, it was time to get it fixed. I couldn’t breathe out this side of my nose. It got to the point where it was like normal for me.”