Chelsea Green Set For Match at GCW Evil Deeds
October 14, 2021 | Posted by
Chelsea Green is set to compete at GCW Evil Deeds next month. GCW announced on Thursday evening that Green will face Allie Katch at the show, which takes place from Detroit, Michigan on November 12th and will stream on FITE TV.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch
* Rina Yamashita vs. Charli Evans
* Alex Shelley & Takeda make their returns
