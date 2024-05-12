– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed appearing in NXT and helping to teach the younger talents. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on how NXT is like middle school: “NXT is middle school, it’s not even high school, it is middle school. Now, I’m not saying skill-wise — skill-wise they are some of the best talent in the world, I cannot do 90 percent of the things those women can do. But it’s middle school, they have life lessons to learn about WWE, about the main roster, about traveling 24/7 and coming home from France and going straight into a championship match, and that is what I’m going to teach them when I’m their champion. I’m going to teach them that there is so much more to this business than doing a front flip and a backflip.”

On young up and coming talent needing to respect the veterans: “I don’t think they need to learn the hard way, I don’t think they need to come up to the main roster and, you know, be grounded and pounded by people, it doesn’t need to happen … we are in this together, I’m going to kick your a** but I still respect you, I absolutely respect you. I respect what you’ve done, I know your resume, I know where you’ve been, I know the titles that you’ve held, and I know what you’ve done in NXT, and I respect that. So respect me and respect what I’ve done.”

Ultimately, Chelsea Green came up short against Roxanne Perez during their title bout last week on WWE NXT TV.