Chelsea Green Has Been Texting Tommy Dreamer About Getting On TNA TV

Chelsea Green really wants to cross over to make a TNA appearance and says she’s working to make it happen. Green spoke on Busted Open about being excited by the WWE and TNA partnership, noting that she’s been reaching out to Tommy Dreamer to get on TNA TV.

“I’m actually so happy Tommy [Dreamer] is here because I’ve been sending him numerous texts trying to get on TNA,” Green said (per Fightful). “Now he’s in front of me, he’s gotta answer me. What do you think, maybe me versus Masha [Slamovich], winner takes all? I feel like I am Miss America, Lady Liberty.”

Dreamer noted that such a decision was above his paygrade. Before she reached her current success in WWE, Green was perhaps best known for her run in TNA as Laurel Van Ness where she had a run with the TNA Knockouts Championship. She had a reign with the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships during her second run there.