Chelsea Green Recalls Texting Triple H About WWE Return, Keeping It A Surprise

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Chelsea Green discussed her WWE return this past January as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and how the return came about. You can check out some highlights below:

On how her return to WWE came about: “I texted him (Triple H). I said, ‘I want my job back.’ He said, ‘Okay, call me,’ and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, ‘I absolutely would love to have your back. Just tell me when’s a good time for you to start.’”

On not being embarrassed about asking for a job: “At the end of the day, why are we embarrassed to ask for things? I will never understand that. I have asked to work for WWE probably 100 times, and I am not embarrassed about that one bit. I have my dream job. I’m doing exactly what I want. I get to help give my family what they want. I get to feed my amazing animals and live in Florida. Why would I be embarrassed that I had to ask somebody for that, that I got it? I have no problem asking for it. Just like asking on Tough Enough, and I had no problem asking for my first tryout in 2014. When they didn’t give it to me, you best believe I asked for it eight more times until they gave me that damn tryout.”

On her surprise return: “I loved it. I was waiting to find out when my surprise return would be for months. The Royal Rumble was perfect. When’s the perfect opportunity to put her in? I think it’s just like, let’s figure out a way to surprise people. Maybe they know it will be the Royal Rumble, but how? They’re never going to know. I just thought it was perfect.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.