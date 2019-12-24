wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Thanks Lance Storm After RAW Debut, Storm Congratulates Her
In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green thanked Lance Storm following her debut on RAW last night. Green was trained by Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy, which he recently closed to take a job in WWE.
She wrote: “Thank you @LanceStorm. I have so much more I could say, but nothing could describe how thankful I am. #SWA”
Of course, Storm would take a friendly jab at her before she reminisced about how she was early in her career.
Thank you @LanceStorm
I have so much more I could say, but nothing could describe how thankful I am. #SWA pic.twitter.com/Tth1EHxUhV
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 24, 2019
Congrats @ImChelseaGreen 👏🏼. You’ve been a star since day 1. Glad the entire WWE Universe gets to see it first hand. https://t.co/sndjPkKrFH
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) December 24, 2019
Ummmm I was there day 1. It took a bit before @ImChelseaGreen was a star. 😜 https://t.co/fJDiAKrsZm
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 24, 2019
Had someone try to spin this into me being negative. I guarantee you @ImChelseaGreen smiled, likely laughed out loud, and said “That’s so true” when she read it. #HardWorkPaysOff. https://t.co/E9jBB1JDIB
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 24, 2019
I could tell everyone the story of how it took me over a week to take my first back bump out of fear… or that it took me over a year to try any move OTHER than a bulldog 😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/TrmmJC0uVv
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- 411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Dinner of Domination (Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and The Godfather)
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line
- Goldberg Responds to Criticism Over Him Injuring Bret Hart At Starrcade 1999, Says If He Really Wanted To Hurt Hart, Hart Would’ve Never Gotten Up