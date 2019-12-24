Chelsea Green Thanks Lance Storm After RAW Debut, Storm Congratulates Her

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green thanked Lance Storm following her debut on RAW last night. Green was trained by Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy, which he recently closed to take a job in WWE.

She wrote: “Thank you @LanceStorm. I have so much more I could say, but nothing could describe how thankful I am. #SWA”

Of course, Storm would take a friendly jab at her before she reminisced about how she was early in her career.

Congrats @ImChelseaGreen 👏🏼. You’ve been a star since day 1. Glad the entire WWE Universe gets to see it first hand. https://t.co/sndjPkKrFH — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) December 24, 2019

Ummmm I was there day 1. It took a bit before @ImChelseaGreen was a star. 😜 https://t.co/fJDiAKrsZm — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 24, 2019

Had someone try to spin this into me being negative. I guarantee you @ImChelseaGreen smiled, likely laughed out loud, and said “That’s so true” when she read it. #HardWorkPaysOff. https://t.co/E9jBB1JDIB — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 24, 2019