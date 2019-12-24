wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Thanks Lance Storm After RAW Debut, Storm Congratulates Her

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green Raw

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green thanked Lance Storm following her debut on RAW last night. Green was trained by Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy, which he recently closed to take a job in WWE.

She wrote: “Thank you @LanceStorm. I have so much more I could say, but nothing could describe how thankful I am. #SWA

Of course, Storm would take a friendly jab at her before she reminisced about how she was early in her career.

