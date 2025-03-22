Chelsea Green Thanks Samantha Irvin for Her Ring Introductions

– Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Experience, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke about how Samantha Irvin performed her ring introductions and how thankful she is for it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“[On how often fans quote Irvin’s ring introduction] All the time and I love it. It never gets old. I thank Samantha for everything that she did for my entrance because it is amazing. Seriously, like, whether you’re really good at doing it or really terrible, it gives me a feeling, and I love it. That’s the whole point of wrestling, right? Like, the point is to feel something. Feel anything, whether it’s good or bad. Just feel something, and that’s what we get.”

Chelsea Green successfully defended her title earlier this week on WWE NXT TV, beating Sol Ruca.