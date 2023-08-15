Chelsea Green Says She Was Told to ‘Stop Being So Extra’ In WWE But Still Does It

Chelsea Green says she has learned to trust her own instincts in her latest WWE run. Green recently spoke on After the Bell about how she’s found herself in her return to the company, noting that she no longer dials herself down and allows herself to be more authentic.

“I just, so badly, wanted them to let me be me,” Green said (per Fightful). “Let me be my authentic self in the form of coming up with characters, coming up with my own promos and punchlines. I didn’t get that freedom my first run. Maybe that’s because when they gave me an inch, I didn’t take the mile. This time, it was all that’s raw.”

She continued, “What’s the worst that can happen? I’m released? I’ve had that happen, that already happened. I’m not afraid anymore. I’m not afraid to try something ridiculous because the worst they can do is say, ‘stop being so extra, let’s reel it in,’ which they told me week after week, and I still do it. I still am the most. I didn’t do that the first time. Now, I’m realizing that I’m at a point in my career where they can tell me that I was wrong after I did it.”

Green is the current co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with her new partner as of Monday’s Raw in Piper Niven.