wrestling / News

Chelsea Green in Bikini Top, Maxxine Dupri, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

August 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chelsea Green Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list featured Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill showing why the grass is greener while she visits Japan, Katana Chance, Austin Theory looking ripped in the gym, Indi Hartwell, Trick Williams, Rhea Ripley having a stretch for a good morning, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading