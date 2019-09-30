wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Trying Out Commentary In NXT
September 30, 2019
In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green revealed that she has been trying out commentary for NXT, as she posted a photo of herself in a recording booth.
She wrote: “Commentary is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding things I’ve begun at @WWENXT. I love testing myself and this is something completely new to me. Maybe soon they’ll announce me as ‘one half of the tag team champs and commentator extraordinaire.”
Commentary is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding things I’ve begun at @WWENXT 🙌🏼 I love testing myself and this is something completely new to me.
Maybe soon they’ll announce me as “one half of the tag team champs and commentator extraordinaire” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HpOPhQDonq
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 27, 2019
