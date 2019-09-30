wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Trying Out Commentary In NXT

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green revealed that she has been trying out commentary for NXT, as she posted a photo of herself in a recording booth.

She wrote: “Commentary is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding things I’ve begun at @WWENXT. I love testing myself and this is something completely new to me. Maybe soon they’ll announce me as ‘one half of the tag team champs and commentator extraordinaire.

