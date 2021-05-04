Chelsea Green Undergoes Surgery

Chelsea Green has undergone surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. The WWE alum posted a pic to Instagram noting that the plate, which was put in after she suffered a broken arm in her lone Smackdown appearance, is now out and she’s “ready to get back to work”:

“post-surgery photo. The plate in my arm is out & I’m ready to get back to work!! It’s been a long 2 years of struggling with breaks, surgeries, hardware and some complications but we’re finally at the finish line”