– During a recent interview with Spencer Love’s Love Wrestling, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about wrestling fan and hip-hop artist Cardi B and more. Below are some highlights:

Her goals for Chelsea’s Got Talent: “I love that question, because you know me, as usual, it’s see where things go. It’s just like fly by the seat of my pants. However, I’m being honest? I wanted Cardi B! If I couldn’t get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B! There [were] just so many good options in Chelsea’s Got Talent.”

Chelsea Green on her Hart Foundation style costume against Natalya: “Actually, that’s funny you asked that. Originally, I was going – I can’t remember what Piper was going to be, but I was hoping Natalya would be Zack Ryder. So, I brought Zack Ryder stuff. But, Natalya kind of had some stuff in her bag that I may or may not have stolen for the Hart Foundation. Look, she may have been a little surprised. I also don’t know that she expected the full curls on me, and facial hair on Piper. But that’s the beauty of this beast, isn’t it?”