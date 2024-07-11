Chelsea Green Wants a Match With Mayu Iwatani

Chelsea Green has named Mayu Iwatani as the competitor from STARDOM she’d most like to face. Green recently spoke with Emily Mae for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and was asked about which stars from the joshi promotion she would like to compete against.

“Well, here’s the thing,” Green said (per Fightful). “Like, now all the girls that I wrestled with are here. You know, it was Asuka. It was IYO [SKY]. It was Kairi [Sane], and, I mean, even Giulia. All these amazing Japanese wrestlers are now here.”

She continued, “The one person that I did wrestle in STARDOM that is not here is Mayu [Iwatani]. So that’d be interesting. We’ve also got Momo [Watanabe] that was really, really talented. So I mean, honestly, the list goes on. If we went in and watched all the Japanese companies right now, I could probably tell you 50. There are so many females in Japan that are so talented.”

Green competed in the women’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder match at last weekend’s PPV.