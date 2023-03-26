Chelsea Green Says She Wants To Be the General Manager of WWE Raw

Chelsea Green has hopes of becoming the General Manager of Raw, as she noted in a recent interview. Green, who returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, recently spoke with WWE Die Woche and was asked if she’s considered putting her name forward for an authority position considering how much she’s been at odds with Adam Pearce.

“I have thought about it,” Green said (per Wrestling Inc. “I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks now. I did, again, put in a formal request with the WWE management team. Adam [Pearce], maybe he just needs a little bit more help. Maybe he’s in over his head, he could use a little help. I can do that. If he wants to stick to SmackDown, I’ve got RAW. I’ll take care of that.”

Green noted that she has also offered to co-host WrestleMania alongside The Miz. She noted that she’s hoping to get a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match sometime soon as well.