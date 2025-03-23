– Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Experience, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke about how this is a great time for women’s sports at the moments, and WWE adding women’s Intercontinental and United States titles. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Her thoughts on women’s sports: “Gosh, as a female in sports right now, we’re at a really, really interesting, time we are seeing the WNBA take off. We are seeing the soccer team just thrive. All the the national teams thriving. We are watching women main event WrestleMania. We see a new Intercontinental and United States title being revealed.”

Chelsea Green on taking her title to Las Vegas: “Like, it’s just an unbelievable time for women. So I hope that I can do everybody justice, do all the females in this world justice by taking this title to Las Vegas, showing up on the 19th and 20th of April and just proving the world right. This is what we deserved, and this is why. I’m really excited for that.”

Chelsea Green successfully defended her title earlier last Tuesday on WWE NXT TV, beating Sol Ruca.