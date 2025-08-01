– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed the WWE Women’s US Title, as she was the first person to hold the title. Reigning champion Giulia is defending the belt later tonight against former champion Zelina Vega. This fact upsets Green because the belt isn’t being featured at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on the Women’s US Title not being defended at SummerSlam: “It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it before Christmas, I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset. I feel like I laid the groundwork for this title to mean something and unfortunately we’ve taken a step back from that but that’s not the girls fault.”

On there being so much good wrestling on TV right now: “That’s just a fact that there’s so much good wrestling right now that we don’t even know how to fit in on TV. Am I making excuses, yes. Because you can always fit something on TV. You saw me lose, even though I had that title for like four months straight. I didn’t even win a match and I was only on TV maybe two to three minutes every week, but it was still there and being shown. I do make sure that every time Giulia shows up at TV, I hype her up. She should still feel amazing for holding that title, whether it’s being used on TV and being defended or not. I do feel like we could do more with it.”

Her thoughts on Giulia: “She’s such an amazing wrestler, she’s insane. She’s so good. I do feel like there’s something there, I feel like she should feud with Zelina but like really feud, like really give us something to tune into. I would be okay feuding with her but I’ve said this before, let me not continue to put my hands where it doesn’t belong. We’re two champions removed from me, let her have her moment because I already know people keep talking about my reign with the title because we haven’t really seen much since. Poor Zelina had to feud with me until the end of time, until she lost the title. I just think that Giulia has the platform to possibly have girls come up from NXT or Raw or bring girls in that haven’t been working to feud with her. I just hope we can do that.”

Zelina Vega previously defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women’s US Title on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s US Title goes down later tonight at SmackDown.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.