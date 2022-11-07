Chelsea Green Would Consider WWE Return, Says ‘It’s Their Choice’

Chelsea Green says that she would consider signing a deal to return to WWE, noting that she has some “unfinished business” there. Green recently spoke with WZ for a new interview and said that she is the happiest she’s ever been as a wrestler and doesn’t imagine she would sign an exclusive deal somewhere, though she noted that if WWE contacted her she would consider the possibility. You can check out the highlights below:

On where she might consider signing an exclusive deal: “I think that I wouldn’t go to AEW, and that’s just a reality for me. It’s not gonna happen. With WWE, I’m really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn’t get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince, so I am really happy that I’m able to hold my head up high knowing there’s an opportunity for me to possibly go back if they decide it’s the time and the place.”

On what she would want to do differently this time: “But this time would be different because I went into it the first time, and I was just so doe-eyed and naive, and just thought that I deserved to be listened to and deserved to be heard. Now I realize it’s not always like that. And it’s not always wrestling. It’s just show business. Acting is the same way. You’re not going to get everything that you ‘deserve’ or everything that you work for, and all you can do is just go in with a totally open mind and just let things happen. So if I did get the chance to go back, and if someone contacted me, I would absolutely have that conversation. I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that’s also the beauty of growing up. I have other goals in life now and at some point I want to start a family. It would be nice to close the WWE chapter with another run or another storyline, but that’s not my choice. That’s theirs.”

On if she would consider returning as ‘Victorious’: “I think so. I can’t say that I wouldn’t. I really think that there’s more left there, and I know that people lump me and my husband together, but they forget he had 15 years there. He might be totally okay with closing that chapter and moving on, and this is the next chapter and he doesn’t need to reopen that. Who knows. But I’m different. I was only there for like a split second, and I didn’t get to hold the titles like he did or have those storylines and those memories like he did, and I think that’s something that if I don’t go back and I don’t get to experience again. I will definitely wonder what could’ve been. But also the internet seems to know more than I know. When I read these things, I’m like, ‘Wow, I wonder who told this person that.’ I would love if they called me and told me this.”