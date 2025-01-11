Chelsea Green Would Love To Hold a ‘Divas Only’ Open Challenge

– During a recent interview with WittyWhittier, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green was asked about possibly eliminating WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (aka Brie and Nikki Garcia) if they compete in the Royal Rumble this year. Green also spoke about wanting an open challenge featuring only WWE Divas.

Chelsea Green said on the topic (via Fightful), “Of course. I mean, I would love to be the Diva Killer. I mean, I would love an open challenge, Divas Only. The Diva Killer, I’ll invite Maryse. I already put it out there into the universe. I will invite Nikki. I will invite Brie. I will invite any diva that wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me.”

Meanwhile, Green was victorious on last night’s WWE SmackDown. She defeated Michin in a rematch from their Saturday Night’s Main Event bout.