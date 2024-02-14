– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently spoke to ComicBook.com, discussing her upcoming WWE video game debut in WWE 2K24. According to Green’s a big moment for her WWE career since she previously did motion capture work on WWE games before she was officially part of the roster. She said on the topic:

“It really is a full circle moment, that’s the perfect way to describe it. It’s such a cherry on top of the amazing year that I’ve already had coming into WWE and kind of taking off so quickly. In 2017 I did mocap [motion capture] in California for so many WWE Superstars and at the time I was doing it, I was so sad that I wasn’t part of the WWE roster or the NXT roster. So now looking back, I mean, one thing I will say is I am dying to know who did my mocap. I hope that they had fun with it because I know that when I was there doing it, it was so much fun to do Carmella’s moonwalk, and Valhalla’s tackle and Liv Morgan-isms and Sasha Banks-isms. All of these amazing performers, it was really a fun job to have so I would love to know who did mine and how much fun they had!”

Chelsea Green joins the WWE roster on the game, featuring more than 200 Superstars and Legends. WWE 2K24 hits PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on March 8.