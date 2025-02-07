Chelsea Green Thinks WWE Needs To Have Another Wrestlemania In Canada

In an interview with Faces Magazine, Chelsea Green said that she thinks it’s long overdue for WWE to return to Canada for a Wrestlemania. The last Wrestlemania to be held in the country was X8 back in 2002. Here are highlights:

On the start of her WWE run: “At the beginning, I looked like a star, but I wasn’t being paid like one. I had no clue where I was going—but little moments along the way kept me pushing forward.”

On Wrestlemania in Canada: “We haven’t had a WrestleMania in Canada in over 20 years—it’s time. The fans here bring something special. Just look at how massive Money in the Bank was last year. Now, with WWE’s new Netflix deal giving Canadians access to Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all premium live events, I think the timing is perfect.”

On more WWE events in the country: “I personally think we need to keep bringing more big events to Canada. And honestly, if we don’t get a WrestleMania soon, I think we need to start a petition.”