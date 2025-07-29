Chelsea Green Reveals Disagreement She Had With WWE Creative

Chelsea Green talked about how disagreed with WWE creative over the finish to her match against Michin at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in January on episode three of WWE Unreal. Some in WWE creative wanted her to win the match via a second rope leg drop, but Green wasn’t confident in doing the move. Green noted in the episode that she rarely speaks up to WWE creative. Highlights of her comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“We went back and forth talking about the leg drop and if we were still gonna put it in. I’m not one to argue about finishes or what creative wants from me. I just do it. Every now and then there’s a moment that I need to fight for, and the leg drop, that was never gonna happen.”

The episode featured footage of Green arguing with Shane Helms over the finish, with her saying it was “so weird” that the finish wasn’t with her finisher.

“A finishing move is so personal. It’s us. It’s a part of the history of me as a wrestler. I’ve called it the Unprettier, the I’m Prettier and the Unpretty-Her. So to then have this moment that’s gonna go down in history, what? How could I use someone else’s moves and not mine?!”

Green noted that she was always going to use the Unpretty-Her for the finish, which she did end up using.

“I was always going to use the Unpretty-Her. To think that we would do anything other than use my finisher?”

