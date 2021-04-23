Chelsea Green On Potential Future Plans After WWE Release, Being Offered Movie Role

In a recent interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green discussed her future plans after being released by WWE, wanting to do non-wrestling projects, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Chelsea Green on her future plans and excitement for focusing on other promotions outside WWE: “Yeah totally! I mean, never say never for anything for any opportunity you know, and I didn’t go out guns-a-blazing with WWE. I have a relationship with all those people that the bridge is not burnt. I think I have a good relationship with all those people. I’m really excited to not focus on WWE and to focus on the other companies that I know I can be a star at, but never say never for anything in the future.”

On wanting to do projects outside of her in-ring work: “Yeah! All those things I’m gonna start doing again. I was doing YouTube for a little bit during the pandemic and I had a lot of fun with it. I need to educate myself a little more in editing and things like that. So I will be doing that and I’m gonna get a podcast up and running here soon.”

On being offered a movie role last year: “I was offered a movie role last year for an awesome movie that’s shooting in Canada that had to shut down because of the pandemic. So there, is a blessing in disguise! That’s something that may not have been allowed to do and now I was able to send them a text and say, “I’m a hundred percent in!”, and there is nothing stopping me.”