– During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was asked about the recent merger between WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings and dealing with being in uncharted territory. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on being in uncharted territory: “I think if I’m being honest, I feel like uncharted territory is where I’ve thrived. I have been released, I have been fired, I have been not hired. I have even re-hired. I have gone through all these things in one way or another. It might not be the same of a company, but it’s COVID, it’s a pandemic, it’s not being hired after ‘Tough Enough’ when all of the ‘Tough Enough’ was hired. All these things I’ve been through have set me up for just facing uncertainty, or adversity, or whatever it is. I also believe in whatever is meant to be, will be. It took me a long time to get there, but I am there, and whatever happens, happens.”

On what you can control in wrestling: “You can only control certain things. You can control your gear, and the way that you look, and you can control your mindset. That’s it. Your mindset is everything from how hard you work, how much attention you give to certain thing things, whatever it is. Just having a positive outlook. I just go to work, I do my work, and I leave. When I am off the clock, I have the best, even if it’s 24 hours, the best 25 hours. If I have the best weekend, the best week, whatever it is, I spend my time, I’m going to Halloween Horror Nights, I’m going to Disney, I’m going on vacation, I’m going to Lake Tahoe, I’m visiting my friends and family. I am doing this so differently than I would have done if WWE hired me in 2015. I am not gonna stress about the little things, or the big things. I’m just letting it happen.”

Green currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Piper Niven.