Cherry Says She’s a Fan of Natalya, Would Like to Get a Royal Rumble Invite

– During an interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE talent Cherry (aka Kara Elizabeth Drew), the valet for Deuce and Domino, discussed wanting to get an invite to return to WWE as an entrant for the Royal Rumble match. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“It’s fun watching Nattie. She is talented and impressive. I’m like, ‘how do you come up with this stuff?’ Every time it’s something new. It does make me excited and hopefully one day I’ll get the invite to the Royal Rumble. It’s always exciting, whether it’s the guys and girls, to see someone new. They’re on the edge of their seats, waiting for a surprise appearance. There was a lot that Cherry could have done, especially with [Deuce ‘n Domino], because we did a lot in OVW with me and the skates. I would love to come down. I know the boys are down.”

Cherry last appeared for WWE in 2008. Last March, the trio of Deuce N’ Domino w/ Cherry, announced that they were accepting worldwide bookings.