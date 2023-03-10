Chessman To Apologize For Slapping Adrian Marcelo Next Week At AAA Show

Chessman received a suspension after slapping celebrity Adrian Marcelo at AAA vs. NWA: The World is a Vampire, and he is set to apologize at an event next week. As Wrestling Inc notes, the AAA star went viral for the moment in which he slapped Marcelo, and he was suspended for two weeks after the show.

A clip appeared from Adrian Marcelo Presents on Facebook where AAA GM Dorian Roldan appeared on the show and said that Chessman must apologize for his actions, and it was agreed that he would do so at AAA’s Monterrey show. You can see the clip below: