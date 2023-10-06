Chicago Bears Legend & WrestleMania 2 Celebrity Dick Butkus Passes Away

Dick Butkus, the legendary NFL star who made a celebrity appearance at WrestleMania 2, has passed away. Butkus’ family announced in a statement released by the Chicago Bears that the Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away in his sleep overnight in his Malibu, California home. He was 80 years old.

Butkus was an all-time great linebacker and one of the most popular, well-known members of the Bears in history. Picked third in the 1965 NFL Draft, he was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time First-team All-Pro player, three-time second-team All-Pro player, and eight-time member of the Pro Bowl. He played for the Bears for the whole of his career from 1965 to 1973.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Butkis became an actor and known as a celebrity endorser. He was a color analyst for the Bears radio broadcasts and was named as the head coach for the XFL’s Chicago Enforcers during that league’s first season, though he resigned just before the season started to take a position in the XFL office.

As mentioned, Butkus also made an appearance at WrestleMania 2 as a guest referee for the battle royal featuring WWE and NFL stars.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Butkus. He will most certainly be missed.