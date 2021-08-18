Chicago Declares Indoor Mask Mandate Ahead of AEW Rampage

Chicago is instituting an indoor mask mandate that will start the same day AEW Rampage comes to the city. The Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago has announced the mask mandate for Friday.

AEW is set to host their “First Dance” episode of Rampage in Chicago on Friday. As of right now, the United Center which will host Rampage lists its mask policy as follows:

“Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask while at the United Center. Masks are recommended for all unvaccinated guests and will be provided for guests upon request.”

However, with the new mandate, the policy will have to change. The mask mandate comes as Chicago (and just about everywhere else) deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases thanks to the delta variant.