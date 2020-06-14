Chico El Luchador Makes Fun of Edge vs. Orton ‘Greatest Match Ever’ Billing

– Another wrestling personality is having fun with the billing for Edge vs. Randy Orton being called “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” The one and only, Chico El Luchador, the self-proclaimed “greatest pro wrestler of all time” commented on the match earlier today on Twitter.

Chico wrote earlier today, “Congrats to The Edge and Bob Orton’s son on having the one-millionth-and-second Best Match Ever. Chico had the first million, Flair had a good one and now you guys.”

The highly anticipated rematch will air later tonight at WWE Backlash 2020. The event starts at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network.