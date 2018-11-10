CHIKARA Don’t Go to Sleep Results 11.10.18: Dasher Hatfield Defends Title in Headliner

– CHIKARA held its Don’t Go to Sleep event tonight at the CHIKARA Wrestle Factory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of PWInsider.

Apparently, Fire Ant was not at the Wrestle Factory to begin the event, so Callux the Castigator was about to get a forfeit victory. Before referee Kris Levin could raise Callux’s hand, Fire Ant came from the front door carrying his gear bag and started the match. Callux the Castigator defeated Fire Ant and stole Fire Ant’s King of Trios medal from his bag. Green Ant and Thief Ant came to assist their partner, but got squashed as a result.

No rest for Green Ant and Thief Ant as their match is next. Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad saw an opportunity to attack the ailing Ants until Blanche Babish and Jeremy Leary made the save. The Nouveau Aesthetic (Blank and Still Life with Apricots and Pears) finally made their way to the ring and the four corner elimination match began. Blank and Still Life eliminated Thief Ant and Green Ant with an Oklahoma roll from Blank to Thief Ant. Blanche Babish pinned Still Life to eliminate the Nouveau Aesthetic. Hermit Crab pinned Jeremy Leary after the Creatures of the Deep hit Low Tide.

Hype Rockwell, with his new attitude, defeated his former trios partner The Proletariat Boar of Moldova after a Hyperbomb.

A brief intermission.

Joey Janela joined Mike Quackenbush on commentary, saying the staples are out and his physical therapy begins next week. Janela also mentioned that he and Quack have something in common: Jim Cornette hates them both.

Before the next match got underway, Lucas Calhoun addressed his former partner and tonight’s opponent, Missile Assault Man, about their past with Calhoun saying, “sometimes the only way out is going through.” Missile Assault Man dominated Calhoun until Calhoun was able to wiggle out of the Missile Launcher and apply a sleeper. While Calhoun had the sleeper hold locked on, Frantik and Volgar (along with Professor Nicodemus) attacked both and Pillmanized Missile Assault Man’s ankle. After the members of the Proteus Wheel left, Missile Assault Man crawled towards Calhoun, slapped him, helped him up, and claimed they’d get Professor Nicodemus.

In atomicos action, Hallowicked, Travis Huckabee, Cornelius Crummels, and Sonny Defarge defeated Solo Darling, Boomer Hatfield, Razerhawk, and Danjerhawk. The main story of the match was Solo trying to get to Huckabee, but getting intercepted at every chance and Huckabee taking every advantage to attack her when her back was turned. Hallowicked hit Solo Darling with Never Wake Up and Huckabee very smugly locked in the Sharpstinger to the unconscious Solo for the win. Another story of note from this match: Boomer Hatfield trying to earn Hallowicked’s respect, including unhooking him from the ropes only to eat a lariat from Hallowicked.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela came to the ring to talk about Cibernetico in two weeks and announced the Beyond Wrestling team: Cam Zigami, Chris Dickinson, Brian Milonas, Ryan Galleon, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Nick Gage. Janela accidentally swore during the promo, which of course got booed, so I’m sure he got a talking to in the locker room. He also mentioned that he’d be on Team Beyond if he was healthy, which got some boos, then joked, “I’ve only wrestled here twice, I’ve wrestled there every month. It’s just facts.”

Ophidian defeated Rory Gulak by tapout to a Cobra Clutch Death Grip.

Another brief intermission.

Dasher Hatfield successfully defended the Chikara Grand Championship against The Whisper. The Whisper controlled most of the match, focusing on Hatfield’s neck. But a super jackhammer was enough to put The Whisper down for the pin. Ophidian was on commentary, claiming that The Whisper’s lack of experience was his main downfall, not covering quick enough or fully enough.