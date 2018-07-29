CHIKARA Egg Monsters From Mars Results 7.28.18: Mr. Touchdown Beats David Starr

– CHIKARA held its Egg Monsters From Mars event last night at the CHIKARA Wrestle Factory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can get some results from the event below, courtesy of PWInsider.

Blanche Babish defeated The Whisper with the Soda Jerk submission.

The Legitimate Businessmen and the Beast Warriors defeated The Legion of Rot and The Closers by disqualification. This may have been a no contest. The babyface turn of Crummels and Defarge continues now that the “literal dirtiest players in the game” have begun using hand sanitizer before high fiving fans. During the entrance, The Closers attacked the Legitimate Businessmen, leaving the Beast Warriors at a disadvantage to begin the match. Roughly ten minutes into the match, The Legitimate Businessmen returned to the ring, took the hot tag, and immediately turned heel again and attacked the Beast Warriors, revealing they’d been paid off by the Closers. The six-on-two beatdown continued until the referees finally regained control. Crummels and Defarge used the hand sanitizer again before shaking hands with The Closers.

Mr. Touchdown defeated David Starr with the flea flicker to gain his third point and an opportunity at the Grand Championship. Starr and Touchdown shook hands after the match, and the crowd showed their appreciation to Starr. Mr. Touchdown has been a workhorse in Chikara this year facing off with a ton of indie stars and bigger names.

We go to a short intermission.

The Proteus Wheel (Frantik, Callux, and Volgar) defeated Jeremy Leary, Lucas Calhoun, and BMD after five powerbombs to BMD. The Proteus Wheel completely dominated and walked the line of being disqualified for excesivo de castigo.

Razerhawk defeated Icarus. Icarus used Zbyszko-level stalling tactics before the match: trash-talking the crowd for the entire length of his entrance theme, grabbing another bottle of water from the concession stand, putting his hair in a ponytail before finally getting in the ring. Icarus had the clear advantage and could have won multiple times if not for his nonchalant covers, but Razerhawk was able to counter one of these nonchalant covers into a crucifx to get the three count. Icarus connected with a pedigree after the match before storming off.

Kikutaro, Los Ice Creams, and Princess KimberLee defeated Travis Huckabee, Merlok, Cajun Crawdad, and Hermit Crab. After the match, Princess KimberLee announced that she is vacating her spot in King of Trios to compete in the 5 Star Grand Prix Tournament for Stardom. She asked Kikutaro to join Los Ice Creams in her place. As the Princess returned to the locker room, The Whisper appeared, furthering the issue that started in Season 17.

We go to another short intermission.

Juan Francisco de Coronado defeated Solo Darling when she passed out in the Coronado Clutch in his 13th defense of the Grand Championship. Both de Coronado and Darling focused on attacking the left leg to lock in their respective submission holds.

Notes: Mike Quackenbush, Sidney Bakabella, and Bryce Remsburg rotated on commentary. Bryce Remsburg, Kris Levin, and Betsy Ross (the woman, not the bridge as they say) acted as referee. Chikara returns to the Wrestle Factory for Chikarasaurus Rex: A Deadly Secret on August 11 with the debut of Dasher Hatfield’s son, Boomer, already announced.