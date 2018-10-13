Child Asks John Cena if He’s Dating ‘Brie Bella’ During a Book Reading

– WWE Superstar John Cena did a reading of his new book at the Library of Congress and did a Q&A with the crowd afterwards. Here are some highlights from the book reading (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

On Asked If He’s Still Dating Brie Bella: “Now, Jonathan, I thank you very much for your questio. But I think you’re a little bit confused. You see, Brie Bella is married to Daniel Bryan. So, if I answered your question ‘yes,’ that would get me in a whole lot of trouble. So, the answer is no.”

On Asked If He Still Wrestles: “Do I still— How could you ask such a question? I was just in Australia on October 6 in a WWE ring. And the next time — in case you’re wondering — I’ll be in a WWE ring on November 2. In a giant tournament to see who’s the best in the world! So, yes, I’m still in WWE.”