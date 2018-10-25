WWE News: Children Show Support For Roman Reigns, New Clips For Latest Total Divas, Movies Starring Wrestlers Available For Streaming

– Children’s Health tweeted out a video in support of Roman Reigns, with several of the patients showing their support.

Our @WWE patient superstars are sending @WWERomanReigns love & support after he revealed his cancer returned. We're inspired by Roman's strength and want him to know he's not alone in his fight against his toughest opponent. #RomanStrong @StephMcMahon @WWERawOnUSA @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/S9PUvxNfUY — Children's Health (@ChildrensTheOne) October 24, 2018

– Scorpion King 5: Book of Souls, featuring Nathan Jones, is streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Daddy’s Home 2, with John Cena, is on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

– Here are several clips from last night’s episode of Total Divas: