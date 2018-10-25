Quantcast

 

WWE News: Children Show Support For Roman Reigns, New Clips For Latest Total Divas, Movies Starring Wrestlers Available For Streaming

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Children’s Health tweeted out a video in support of Roman Reigns, with several of the patients showing their support.

Scorpion King 5: Book of Souls, featuring Nathan Jones, is streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Daddy’s Home 2, with John Cena, is on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

– Here are several clips from last night’s episode of Total Divas:

Roman Reigns, Total Divas

