Chis Jericho Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Mark’ In Exchange Over Becky Lynch Tweet

– Chris Jericho isn’t afraid to call out Conor McGregor over being a mark, at least on Twitter. Jericho got involved in a back-and-forth McGregor had with a fan, who took issue with the UFC fighter calling Becky Lynch the first “Champ Champ” in WWE. You can see the posts below, in which the fan pointed out that Jericho won both the WCW Championship and the WWE Championship in one night to unify them during the Invasion storyline in 2001.

McGregor countered that one of the titles was from WCW and laid out rules for being a “Champ Champ”:

* Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified also.

* Interim titles do not make the cut.

* The belts must also be held consecutively.

That brought Jericho into the conversation, where he correctly pointed out that both championships were won in a single night and under the same company/organization, then said told McGregor to “quit being a mark and move along.”

Jericho, of course, is well-known for bringing his heel personas onto social media, and McGregor’s natural attitude always shines through regardless of what format his words take. In the original post that kicked the brief feud off, McGregor teased the possibility of coming into professional wrestling, something Stephanie McMahon quickly encouraged. Whether we’ll see Jericho (who is in AEW) and McGregor face off one day…well, we’ll see.

