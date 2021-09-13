wrestling / News
Chris Adonis Misses PCW UK Event Due To COVID-19
September 13, 2021 | Posted by
Chris Adonis was scheduled to be a part of the PCW UK event “10 Years Strong” last week but missed it due to COVID. Adonis had been scheduled to defend the NWA National title against Doug Williams.
When a fan asked where he was, he replied: “One word, two syllables, COVID”
One word, two syllables, COVID https://t.co/qwz7Hko1AO
— Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) September 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From AEW All Out, Lucha Bros.’ Entrance, Accident With Bryan Danielson
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling