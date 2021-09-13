wrestling / News

Chris Adonis Misses PCW UK Event Due To COVID-19

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Chris Adonis

Chris Adonis was scheduled to be a part of the PCW UK event “10 Years Strong” last week but missed it due to COVID. Adonis had been scheduled to defend the NWA National title against Doug Williams.

When a fan asked where he was, he replied: “One word, two syllables, COVID

