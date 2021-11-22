Chris Adonis vs. Da Pope And More Set For Tomorrow’s NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced the lineup for the season finale of Powerrr tomorrow night, which is the final episode before Hard Times 2.

* Trevor Murdoch & Crimson vs. Jax Dane & Jeremiah Plunkett

* Da Pope vs. Chris Adonis

* Social Distance Match: Taryn Terrell vs. Kenzie Paige

* The Rude Dudes vs. Colby Corino & JTG