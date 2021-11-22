wrestling / News

Chris Adonis vs. Da Pope And More Set For Tomorrow’s NWA Powerrr

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced the lineup for the season finale of Powerrr tomorrow night, which is the final episode before Hard Times 2.

* Trevor Murdoch & Crimson vs. Jax Dane & Jeremiah Plunkett
* Da Pope vs. Chris Adonis
* Social Distance Match: Taryn Terrell vs. Kenzie Paige
* The Rude Dudes vs. Colby Corino & JTG

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading