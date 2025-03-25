Chris Bey Comments On FSW Beynefit For Bey, Says ‘Wrestling Is Family’

Chris Bey is feeling the love following last night’s FSW Beynefit For Bey, taking to social media to comment on the event. The event took place on Sunday night and saw Bey walk to the ring to end the show, which raised money for his recovery.

Bey posted to Twitter on Monday to react to the event, writing:

“Last night was an incredible moment I’ll never forget A show with wrestlers from every company and talent from all over the world Thank you to everyone who tuned in on @Triller_TV @FSWVegas Wrestling is family, we are family I love you all”

He added in a separate tweet:

“We truly had some of the absolute best performers on the #BEYnefitforBEY show last night and saying “thank you” doesn’t seem to be enough What else can I say? When people unite it’s truly remarkable. The power of love and unity can conquer all.”

Show A Moment He’ll Never Forget, Says Wrestling Is Family

Last night was an incredible moment I’ll never forget A show with wrestlers from every company and talent from all over the world Thank you to everyone who tuned in on @Triller_TV @FSWVegas Wrestling is family, we are family I love you all https://t.co/KIewS0CLLX — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) March 24, 2025