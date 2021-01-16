Chris Bey Discusses the Potential of AEW Working With Impact Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Fightful & Sean Ross Sapp ahead of Hard to Kill, Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey discussed the current working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling and its potential for the industry Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on the impact of the crossover between AEW & Impact: “I feel the same way all the fans feel. I feel excited about it. It’s very exciting. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. I always like feel it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan. Especially since I’ve gotten in the business. I just feel like things have just been, every year, just stacking and stacking and stacking and companies are rising and rising and rising and places like AEW come and they just build and build and build. All this younger crop of talent, this person’s nineteen, this person’s twenty, this person’s twenty-one, and they’re just amazing performers. Everything’s just getting incredible, bro. I just think it’s a great time to be a performer, a great time to be a fan. You just don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Chris Bey on the potential for this deal to change the history: “So, with everybody that’s been talking to me over the last year like, ‘Man, AEW was interested in you. Why didn’t you go there?’ Now it’s looking like I don’t even have to have made that decision to still make it happen, you know? For me, it’d be even better if I can do it wearing the IMPACT! banner and holding the IMPACT! flag while I do it, you know? I think it’s just going to set up some dream match scenarios. If this keeps going in the direction it’s going in we can provide history for the fans that we possibly look back to for the foreseeable future of our business and be like, ‘Man, that’s when things really changed in this industry.’ This could be the start of something.”