– TNA wrestler Chris Bey recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his neck injury from October 2024 which left him temporarily paralyzed. Bey recently made great progress, being able to stand up and walk on his own again recently. During the interview, he was also asked if he thinks he will ever be able to wrestle again. Below are some highlights provided to us by Insight:

Chris Bey on if he thinks he can ever wrestle again: “Never say never, right? The day after day one, the day after the surgery, I was very content and understanding that my career was over. I didn’t see a world where I came back to wrestling. I was laying there, couldn’t move anything from the neck down. It felt like I had passed away because there’s all this love for me online, they say you get your flowers when you’re gone. There’s all this love for me online that everyone’s telling me about and everyone’s calling me and having people reach out to me who I’ve never my wildest dreams imagined reach out to me. They’re making video packages about me. It was like I was watching and spectating my life and my life is now over, and wrestling is my life. It was my life. It is my life. It still consumes me. In that moment I was like okay, wrestling is over.”

On how the feeling of never being able to have a family broke him: “I want to one day have a family. I want to be able to one day stand and run and play with my kids one day. Family was something I never thought about in my early 20s, but in my later 20s now being 29 is very important to me. It’s something that I want so badly, not now, but one day, and the thought of never being able to achieve that broke me. That broke me, and that drove me more than anything because I had a great eight years in wrestling. Eight years, that was it, but I did so much in eight years that lived my wildest dreams. I feel like I made an impact on the world. I was able to help train, coach and motivate people who are in the game today.”

On if his dream career might be over: “It’s a dream career, if it had to end, if it’s over now, cool. I want to walk, I want to stand, I want to be able to function. And then maybe a couple weeks ago now I’m walking again and I’m back in the gym I told my girl, I was like, ‘What if I do wrestle again one day? I’m still young. What if I took five years off, if I took four years off and came back in my mid-30s?’ It’s possible. It’s been done before. Nothing’s impossible, and that’s where the greatest story ever told is born.”