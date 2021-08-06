wrestling / News
Chris Bey Joins Bullet Club On Impact Wrestling
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
Chris Bey is officially a member of the Bullet Club, being appointed to the stable on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Bey defeat Juice Robinson in a singles match with Jay White in his corner. Following the match, White presented Bey with a Bullet Club shirt and he accepted.
Bey and White teamed up last week for a match against the Good Brothers and while they lost, Bey helped White attack Robinson and David Finlay which set up tonight’s match. You can see a clip of White offering Bey the Bullet Club shirt below:
.@DashingChrisBey is Bullet Club! #IMPACTonAXSTV @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/HwA9kmXDMp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021
