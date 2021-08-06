Chris Bey Joins Bullet Club On Impact Wrestling

Chris Bey is officially a member of the Bullet Club, being appointed to the stable on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Bey defeat Juice Robinson in a singles match with Jay White in his corner. Following the match, White presented Bey with a Bullet Club shirt and he accepted.

Bey and White teamed up last week for a match against the Good Brothers and while they lost, Bey helped White attack Robinson and David Finlay which set up tonight’s match. You can see a clip of White offering Bey the Bullet Club shirt below: